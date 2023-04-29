Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 7,198 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $72.79.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

