USDD Market Cap Reaches $718.18 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One USDD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $718.18 million and $19.56 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

