US Capital Advisors Comments on DCP Midstream, LP’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DCP Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DCP opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $48,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,016 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

