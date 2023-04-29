Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
UVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Universal Insurance Stock Down 17.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 685,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $469.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $20.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance
In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
