Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

UVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 685,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $469.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.59 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

