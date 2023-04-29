Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $130.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

