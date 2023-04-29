Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,094,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,005,000 after acquiring an additional 108,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

