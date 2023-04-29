United States Steel Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $34.37.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

