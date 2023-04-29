United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.58.

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

