UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the period. UMH Properties accounts for about 1.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of UMH Properties worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UMH Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,529 in the last three months. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.20. 306,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $912.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.28.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.39%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

