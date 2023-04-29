UBS Group Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $325.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.80.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $313.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.75 and its 200-day moving average is $291.55. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.