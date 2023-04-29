UBS Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,250.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,651.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,563.09. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,071.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

