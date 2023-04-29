UBS Group Begins Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

