TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 194,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,438.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis N. Powell purchased 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,560 shares of company stock worth $158,051 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $29.84 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $567.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.