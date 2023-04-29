TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 194,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,438.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis N. Powell purchased 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,560 shares of company stock worth $158,051 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $29.84 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $567.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.90.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
