Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.