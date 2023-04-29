TRON Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $153.22 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004351 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003759 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,633,815,752 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

