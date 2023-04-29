Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

Shares of TRKAW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 118,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

