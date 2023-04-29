Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,446 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $58,524,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TRIP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 1.41.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
