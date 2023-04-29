Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,446 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $58,524,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

TRIP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

