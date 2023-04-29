TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.21M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $984.00 million. TriMas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 99,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.02.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TriMas by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriMas by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 52.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

