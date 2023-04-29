Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:TPH opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

