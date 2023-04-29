Treasure Coast Financial Planning Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTI traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.30. 2,309,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.99. The company has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

