TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $765.00. 165,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,235. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $772.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $737.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.64.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total value of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,245,252.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $196,152,841. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.31.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

