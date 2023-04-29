TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOWN. Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,416. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TowneBank by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TowneBank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

