Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,200 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2,793.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 42,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,905,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.9 %

TSEM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 796,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.88. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

