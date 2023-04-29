Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 1,738,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

