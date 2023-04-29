Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.8 %
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 1,738,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.02.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
