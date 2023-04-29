TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Short Interest Update

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLGY Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TLGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 159,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,491. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. TLGY Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of TLGY Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the third quarter worth $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

