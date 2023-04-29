Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems, stationery monitoring systems, and smart truck systems. The company also offers hardware, including level gauges, displays, telematics, mobile accessories, flow meters, tank scan, and transmitters.

