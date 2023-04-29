Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 465.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,636,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Shares of TBCP remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,142. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

