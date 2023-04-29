The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,119,000. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 426,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,084,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.50. 11,329,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

