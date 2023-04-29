The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) Trading Up 0.9%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 5,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Taiwan Fund

Taiwan Fund is an an integral economic player and closed-end management investment company. It allows investors to access and participate in the growth of the economy and the stock market, as well as the investment potential of the mainland and other emerging economies in the region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.