The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells $940,400.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.57. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.