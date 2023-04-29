The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group Price Performance

Shares of TCS remained flat at $3.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $156.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.77 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.