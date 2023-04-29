The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,134 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $75,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,725,000 after buying an additional 389,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,988,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,999,000 after buying an additional 275,418 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $18,718,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of KO opened at $64.15 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $277.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

