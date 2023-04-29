Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $959.46 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004351 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003759 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,204,632 coins and its circulating supply is 935,964,450 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

