Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $173.00 at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

TXN opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day moving average is $172.36.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

