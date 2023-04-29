Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN opened at $167.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

