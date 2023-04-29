Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43,179 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.31. The company had a trading volume of 122,515,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,644,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $318.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.02. The company has a market cap of $520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

