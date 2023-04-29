Terra Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Terra has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00004343 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $331.54 million and approximately $67.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003777 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 261,931,146 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

