Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ternium by 793.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Down 0.3 %

TX opened at $43.35 on Monday. Ternium has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

