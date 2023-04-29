Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Teradyne updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-$0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

