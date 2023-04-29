Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday.

Teradyne stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

