Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Tenable’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,574. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

