Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Tenable Trading Up 1.3 %

Tenable stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $59.65.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,602 shares of company stock worth $3,501,574 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

