TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.37. 1,313,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,005. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.