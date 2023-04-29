TD Asset Management Inc Takes $159.36 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,238,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,359,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,327,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,467,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,467,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $46,059,595. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian Trading Down 4.0 %

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Atlassian stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

