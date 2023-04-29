TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,556 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $276,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,586,000 after purchasing an additional 208,995 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. DMG Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

