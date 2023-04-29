TD Asset Management Inc Has $118.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $118,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.69.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

