TD Asset Management Inc Has $110.55 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.44% of Veeva Systems worth $110,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

