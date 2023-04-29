TD Asset Management Inc Buys 24,008 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $90,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Burlington Stores by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $192.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Articles

