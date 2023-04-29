TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $362.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

