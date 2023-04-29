Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

